Indian businesses worried over data privacy, cyber security, reveals Dell survey

Terming data privacy and cybersecurity concerns as biggest barriers to digital transformation, almost half of Indian businesses say they will struggle to meet changing customer demands within five years, a survey by Dell Technologies revealed on Tuesday.

The other half of Indian businesses believe they will disrupt rather than be disrupted, said Dell Technologies’ “Digital Transformation Index” completed in collaboration with Intel.

“It’s an exciting time to be in business. However, only technology-centred organisations will reap the rewards offered by a digital business model, including the ability to monetise the data, identify actionable insights, move quickly and automate everything to delight customers,” said Rajesh Janey, President and MD – India Enterprise, Dell EMC.

Nearly 12 per cent of Indian businesses are digital leaders — 5 per cent more than the percentage of digital leaders in China, said the survey.

“A quarter (25 per cent) of Indian businesses fear their organisation will get left behind within five years while 38 per cent of business leaders are worried they’ll be left behind,” it added.

According to the research, 93 per cent of Indian businesses are facing major impediments to digital transformation.

The top five barriers to digital transformation are: data privacy and cybersecurity concerns, regulation or legislative changes, lack of the right in-house skill sets and expertise, information overload and weak digital governance and structure.

Dell Technologies and Intel surveyed business leaders from 42 countries and benchmarked 4,600 businesses for the survey.