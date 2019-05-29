‘India wins’ as T-Series becomes first YouTube channel with 100 million subscribers

T-Series on Wednesday shattered all its previous records to become the first YouTube channel with 100 million subscribers. The music label’s YouTube channel immediately put out a banner announcing the feat that not only makes it significantly ahead of its cut-throat opponent PewDiePie but also marks what many of its subscribers call ‘India’s victory’.

Racing past PewDiePie, T-Series is now ratcheting beyond the 100 million mark, leaving the Swedish YouTuber fall short by nearly four million subscribers. The YouTube channel, owned by one of India’s biggest music labels, dethroned PewDiePie to become the most subscribed channel earlier this year, after a neck and neck rally since last year. The hype around this contest gained momentum eventually, dividing the Internet into two groups – those who favour T-Series and the otherwise.

World’s biggest YouTube Channel, T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone by being the first one to cross an astonishing #100MillionSubscribers.

Thank you for being part of our journey. T-Series – Making India Proud. ????????@itsBhushanKumar #bharatwinsyoutube pic.twitter.com/s5Haz0bBT4 — TSeries (@TSeries) May 29, 2019

PewDiePie has, on multiple occasions, spoken up on the presence of corporate entities on YouTube and how they are cannibalising the business of independent creators such as he. After T-Series won the race for the first time, PewDiePie released a diss video, one of the many, to call out T-Series but he made some objectionable remarks about India. The online scuffle reached India’s courts for the part where the integrity of the country was questioned, resulting in the song’s ban for the Swedish artist.

But this is one of the few episodes that brought upon PewDiePie’s downfall. The unfortunate mass killing in New Zealand’s Christchurch Mosque involved PewDiePie inadvertently. The shooter streamed the shooting online, urging viewers to subscribe to PewDiePie’s YouTube channel. This was a wake-up call for the Swedish artist and he pulled the plug on his YouTube campaign to overtake T-Series.

T-Series, on the other hand, gained support from the Bollywood fraternity, in addition to its followers in India and elsewhere. T-Series MD Bhushan Kumar, earlier this year, posted a short video on Twitter asking for support to make the company’s YouTube channel cross PewDiePie. It seems his requests have been answered in bounties.