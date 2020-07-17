India, US likely to partner on 5G internet technology: US India Business Council

“Digital commerce and all other areas of technological collaboration will continue to grow between India and the US,” she added.

In what may be another sign of growing convergence in ties between India and the United States, both countries are likely to become partners on 5G internet network development. The statement was made by US India Business Council (USIBC) President Nisha Biswal in her comments to news agency ANI. Biswal also said that the technology sector was an important area of collaboration between the United States and India.

“I think that both the countries will become partners on 5G internet technology and create the adequate digital infrastructure for the future,” Biswal told ANI. “Digital commerce and all other areas of technological collaboration will continue to grow between India and the US,” she added.

Terming the relationship between the two countries trusted she said that since both the countries have a large digital savvy population, the collaboration on the issue of internet and technology is bound to grow between the two countries. She also said that the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the global supply chains on a massive level and recent developments will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. She also said that the supply chain of the pharmaceutical sector was also one of the affected areas.

On the issue of the development of Coronavirus vaccine, Biswal said that the countries are also looking at collaboration on the issue of the research of vaccine and other treatment options.

The US India Business Council (USIBC) is organising the India Ideas Summit on July 21-22 this month which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit will discuss the issue of the disruption to the global supply chains due to Coronavirus pandemic and areas of collaboration between the two countries.