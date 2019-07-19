India slips three ranks in global mobile, fixed broadband speeds chart: Report

India ranks 74th in fixed broadband speeds and 126th in mobile Internet speeds globally, a report by Ookla said.

India’s mobile Internet and fixed broadband speeds in India dropped three ranks globally in June to 74th and 126th position respectively, compared to 111th and 56th respectively in July last year, according to a report by Ookla released on Friday.

“In the month of June, India fell 3 ranks both in mobile and fixed broadband speed performance. The country ranks 74th in fixed broadband speeds and 126th in mobile Internet speeds globally,” said Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

India ranked at 71st position in fixed broadband speed and 123rd position in mobile Internet speed in May. “In absolute terms, India’s performance in both fixed broadband and mobile download speeds have witnessed a dip as compared to performance in last month. During May, India ranked at 71 in fixed broadband and 123 in mobile speeds,” the report said.

India’s performance in both segments has witnessed a slight decline as compared to performance in the previous month. According to the report, the mobile and fixed broadband speeds in June were 11.02Mbps and 30.03Mbps respectively. In May, the current average mobile download speeds in India were recorded at 10.87Mbps, while fixed broadband speeds were at 29.06Mbps.

South Korea led the table for the mobile Internet with an average download speed of 90.06Mbps. For fixed broadband, Singapore held the top spot with a 195.88Mbps average download speed. China ranked 44th and 28th in terms of mobile Internet and fixed broadband speeds respectively.

Ookla co-founder and General Manager Doug Suttles said, “An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India.”

“India is one of the geographically largest and most populated country in the world, meaning a well laid out network that is able to handle high volumes of usage is a key in supporting the Internet needs of the Indian market. Despite these challenges in India (high population, large geography, high density), further advancements in both 4G and 5G network technology will continue to improve network efficiency,” Suttles said in a statement.