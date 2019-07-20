India slips third ranks in mobile, fixed broadband speeds in June: Report

Singapore still holds the top spot in the fixed broadband category with a 195.88 Mbps average download speed.

India has slipped three ranks in mobile and fixed broadband speeds in June. The country ranks 74th in fixed broadband speed and 126th in mobile internet speed globally. India’s performance in both fixed broadband and mobile download speeds have witnessed a dip in June as compared to the performance last month. During May, India ranked at 71 in fixed broadband and 123 in mobile speeds, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

On the internet speed front, there has been a slight decline as against the previous month as the current average mobile download speed in India is 10.87 Mbps and the fixed broadband speed is 29.06 Mbps.

The mobile and fixed broadband speeds in May were 11.02 Mbps and 30.03 Mbps, respectively. Comparing data to that of last year, India’s rank has witnessed a significant decline in terms of its position globally. In July 2018, India ranked 111 in mobile and 56 in fixed broadband speeds.

On the Speedtest Global Index, Doug Suttles, co-founder and GM at Ookla said: “An ever-evolving focus on sophisticated network infrastructure will always be important for fixing network quality in India. India is one of the geographically largest and most populated country in the world, meaning a well laid out network that is able to handle high volumes of usage is a key in supporting the internet needs of the Indian market. Despite these challenges in India (high population, large geography, high density), further advancements in both 4G and 5G network technology will continue to improve network efficiency.”

The June Speedtest Global Index shows South Korea at pole position in the world for mobile internet with an average download speed of 90.06 Mbps. Singapore still holds the top spot in the fixed broadband category with a 195.88 Mbps average download speed.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index compares internet speed data from around the world monthly. Data for the index comes from hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month. The firm has 40 million active users in India, conducting over 800,000 tests a day. Ookla is the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and technology. With over 10 million consumer-initiated tests taken daily on company’s flagship platform Speedtest, Ookla provides invaluable insight into the performance, quality and accessibility of networks worldwide.