India Mobile Congress: Reliance Jio to launch 5G services in second half of 2021, says Mukesh Ambani

December 8, 2020 11:15 AM

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, Ambani said policy steps are needed to accelerate an early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere.

Reliance Jio has plans to launch 5G services in the second half of 2021, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Tuesday. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress, Ambani said policy steps are needed to accelerate an early rollout of 5G, and to make it affordable and available everywhere.

“I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. Jio’s 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Ambani said.

