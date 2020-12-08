India Mobile Congress: Reliance Jio to launch 5G services in second half of 2021, says Mukesh Ambani

“I assure you that Jio will pioneer the 5G Revolution in India in the second half of 2021. It will be powered by indigenous-developed network, hardware and technology components. Jio’s 5G service will be a testimony to your inspiring vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Ambani said.
