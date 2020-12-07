  • MORE MARKET STATS

India Mobile Congress: PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at telecom industry event on Tuesday

December 7, 2020 4:20 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the country's telecom industry event, India Mobile Congress, on Tuesday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the country’s telecom industry event, India Mobile Congress, on Tuesday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) said on Monday. The fourth edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) will be held online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre, and Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash will attend the inaugural session, the statement said.

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, and Ericsson Head (South East Asia, Oceania and India) Nunzio Mirtillo will also attend the session, it added. “Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, continuing with the glory of this annual event had become a challenge and we decided to go virtual. “However, I am elated to see the enthusiastic interest evinced by brilliant personalities from across several industries from India and abroad,” COAI Director General S P Kochhar said in the statement.

Participants from over 30 countries, 210 speakers, more than 150 exhibitors and over 3,000 CXO-level delegates are expected to participate in the event, according to the COAI. The COAI members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

“Considered as the largest digital technology event and also the biggest international tech conference in South Asia, IMC will continue its legacy of being the perfect congregation to display, discuss and recognise the importance of global and Indian telecommunications, mobile and internet connectivity, and digital services sector,” the statement said.

It added that IMC 2020 is set to create ample opportunities to promote local manufacturing, foster global collaboration, inspire inclusive sustainable development, and encourage R&D in telecom and technology sectors, among others.

