India Mobile Congress 2018 kicks off October 25: 5G to be the next big thing for India

5G is expected to roll out next year

The second edition of the India Mobile Congress conference is set to kick off from October 25 in New Delhi. The annual symposium will see industry partners, policymakers, and tech companies to deliberate over what new technologies will emerge in future and how they will impact various industries and markets in the country. The biggest highlight this year will be the 5G telecommunication technology that’s imminent to debut as early as next year in the US first, followed by other countries. India hopes to be in line with the 5G launch, which is why major tech companies will present their roadmaps at the IMC 2018.

The India Mobile Congress is India’s answer to the popular Mobile World Congress conference, which is one of the biggest gathering of nearly all companies, visitors, exhibitors, and media in the tech industry. It’s held in Barcelona, Spain in the month of February every year. The IMC 2018 is still nascent but considering the number of industry partners joining in, it’s expected to grow to become a leading platform for India’s startup and technology ecosystem. Samsung is the principal partner for the IMC conference this year.

Additionally, other firms that are participating in the conference include Huawei, Qualcomm, Tech Mahindra, Facebook, Google, and several others. The three leading telecom companies – Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea Ltd – will also be present in IMC 2018 wherein top officials such as Mukesh Ambani (Chairman of Reliance Industries and owner of Reliance Jio Infocomm), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Chairman of Bharti Enterprise that owns Bharti Airtel), Rajan Andandan (Managing Director of Google SE Asia and India) will deliver keynote addresses.

The impending launch of 5G communication technology will be the subject for prolific discussions at the IMC 2018. The companies including Samsung, Qualcomm, Nokia, Ericsson, Cisco, and many others will be at the helm of the three-day conference. “The advent of 5G connectivity in India, expected in the 2nd half of 2019, will help expand the mobile ecosystem with new services and devices, connect new industries, and empower new user experiences”, said Qualcomm aiming to shape the course of telecommunications in India.