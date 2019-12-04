India is one of our largest growth target markets in APJ: Jay Snyder of Dell

There are systems integrator track that sits within our programme, with certain partners have access to potential rebates.

Jay Snyder looks after Dell Technologies’ global alliance business and is focused on bringing uniquely differentiated solutions to market through strategic relationships and sales with its partners and alliances. As senior vice-president, Global Alliances, Service Providers & Industries, he is also responsible for aligning internal and external capabilities that allow Dell Technologies to access markets that it cannot access on its own. On a recent visit to India, he spoke to Sudhir Chowdhary on Dell Technologies’ global alliance structure and how it is aligned to empower their partners. Excerpts:

What is the requirement of global alliances in an area of rapid digitisation?

Our strategic partnerships come to us in various forms such as global systems integrators, cloud service providers and many more. Global alliances will help our partners to apply a combination of deep application and skills, allowing them to efficiently leverage the technology platforms that we build.

How do you educate your partners regarding your product portfolio?

We provide our partners with specific training from our technical experts. Here, we train them on either a set of particular products or solutions. We also have technical architect forums that we conduct in person as well as online where we educate our partners on new product releases.

Our partners have chief product officers or chief technology officers linked to our chief technology officers who help them understand both the products of today and the product roadmap. This not only helps our partners understand our portfolio and vision, but also helps us get insights into where they are headed.

What is the kind of feedback that you get from your partners?

Feedback depends on whether you’re dealing with a multinational global company or a regional service provider. At a global scale, we mostly focus on ease of doing business, creation of a single contract, a single commercial across the different brands under the Dell Technologies umbrella. Another feedback that we receive is better visibility into our roadmap not just on the product side but on the services side as well.

At a macro level, what are the features that a partner receives as part of this Global Alliances programme?

Global Alliances is part of the Dell EMC partner programme. Inside the Dell EMC partner programme, we have multiple branches, a service provider and a solution provider. There are systems integrator track that sits within our programme, with certain partners have access to potential rebates. Additionally, they have access to business development funds and marketing development funds, which are usually proposal based.

This must be a daunting task for a person like you with the vast technologies under the Dell Technologies umbrella…

I see it as exciting. We’ve created such a breath of portfolio that it allows us to differentiate ourselves. In aggregate, we are the only one that can provide you a full stack across the data centre and the software layer to manage everything across multiple data centres or clouds.

What has been the progress of the Global Alliance programme in India?

We see the Indian market as the engine for business and one of our largest growth target markets in APJ. In India, we started this concept of securing the engine, which means training and enabling the technical talent that works and operates here, across our partner ecosystem. When we started this concept of training and enablement we had about 50 people. This is now sold out in every city we go.

When we talk specifically about what the future looks like, we talk about Dell Technologies Cloud. We see this as one of the most exciting solutions that we’ve ever brought for our partners as it is 100% a partner driven solution, in the sense that they provide the managed services and they provide the cloud hosting services.