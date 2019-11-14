Patricia Florissi, VP & Global CTO -Sales, Dell Technologies

India is not just another market, it is the most important part of Dell Technologies’ journey, remarks Patricia Florissi, the company vice-president and global CTO – sales. “We see a huge potential specifically in government and public sector, driven on the back of investments being made in Digital India,” she tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview. Excerpts:

What is your perspective on the Indian market?

It is very impressive to see technology adoption in India. Some of the programmes going on in India around the Aadhaar card, Smart Cities and other government initiatives for schools and universities are amazing. India is creating excellent computer scientists and the fact that it is located outside of the west, which is the fastest innovation market, puts India in a very unique position. India is embracing technology at a very, very fast pace.

Some of the top emerging trends changing the enterprise game are:

AI and ML will usher in an era of explosive innovation igniting the next major epoch of the human experience. AI has broad applicability, spanning public and private sectors and markets of all kinds, from industrial to medical, from education to finance. IoT is more than just connective tissue. It requires AI. In fact, we believe AI and IoT must be a single, interdependent ecosystem spanning the edge, core and cloud and that each of these stages can make the other one smarter and do the same for your business.

5G is one of the newest technology advancements on the block with projections of upto 100 million connections by 2021. 5G is poised to transform the way we do business within edge datacentres and will offer new inroads to enterprises that previously had no opportunities.

How is the digital transformation progressing for Dell Technologies in India?

Dell Technologies is not only a technology company, we are much more than that. We are a major retailer, a manufacturing facility, a financial institution, we have financial services and we also are a software company.

Dell Technologies provides 2500 applications in 19 countries and last year, we processed 30 million transactions. We are transforming internally, creating a huge business transformation agenda and we call it—The Dell Digital Way (DDW). This was born out of an expectation, based on something we started when cloud came along in the industry. We built a private cloud from day one and tapped into the entire construction of it. It showcased the building of the floors, the machines we configured and converted it into a movie called IT proven. Today, it is much more than IT because, we are not only transforming IT, we are transforming everything we do and for us this is called the Dell Digital Way.

In what ways are CIOs aligning the expectations for C-suite executives and legacy IT to ensure successful digital transformation for organisations?

We refer to CIOs as chief digital officers, to set the tone that everything related digital is led by our chief digital officers. Secondly, we all believe that one of the biggest challenges ahead of us is actually cultural. But AI is for everyone and it is our responsibility on how we are going to transform the business. Internally we are viewing that as a business conversation and we feel this is the biggest challenge.

Dell Digital is driving Dell’s digital transformation with the resources, tools, and technology that power Dell’s customer-first platforms, operational excellence, and team member experiences. We are delivering these innovative and transformational digital systems with security and compliance for our customers and team members. Digital transformation is not simply a technical job for IT to do, rather IT must rise to lead the organisation through digital transformation across people, processes, and technology.

With science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) being one of the key focus areas for majority of technology companies, how is Dell differentiating itself in its outreach?

Dell Technologies is collaborating with many universities to help the cause of STEM. We work very closely with them to make sure that they are aware of what we do. We have multiple programmes, where students are exposed to Dell Technologies early in the process to nurture their mind and create a mind-set towards technology. We have a summer programme to bring in individuals from the early stage and each one of us is engaged in many ways with the initiative. Dell fosters the uptake of STEM at the grassroots level through IT is not just for geeks. This programme is developed to encourage more young women to choose STEM subjects and courses so that the world of STEM remains open to them for their future careers.