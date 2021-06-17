India Growth: SaaS, cloud to be major growth drivers for Trend Micro

Vijendra Katiyar, country manager, India & Saarc, Trend Micro

Cybersecurity solutions firm Trend Micro recently held its virtual regional partner conference, Partner Day 2021. The event addressed a gamut of issues ranging from new attack vectors, increasing DevOps velocity, complex compliance to challenges pertaining to too many security tools, etc. It shared its focus strategies for the year, to pivot around Trend Micro Vision One Threat Defence Platform leveraging advanced XDR capabilities and Cloud One Security Services Platform for Cloud Builders, which is a cloud-native, SaaS-based platform with an extensive set of cloud security services. It mentioned that software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud have become the major growth drivers for its business in India.

In India, the company has witnessed a significant growth across its enterprise and government verticals. In India, Trend Micro has one of the largest teams in cybersecurity, serving enterprises across different verticals. Vijendra Katiyar, country manager, India & Saarc, Trend Micro said, “Notwithstanding the pandemic and its impact on the economy, India has been as one of the fastest growing markets for us in the region. Customers are looking for service providers beyond deployment stage to ensure that solutions are running smoothly and monitored well. Trend Micro Vision One provides a platform for partners to weave specialised services to increase the value proposition.”

As part of the partner programme update, Trend Micro shared elaborate insights around its latest ‘Partner Ninja’ programme offering for its partner community, with a multi-pronged objective which includes—to develop experts (Ninjas) within the partner community, to make the selected partners as an extended arm of the company, and finally, to increase the number of certified engineers trained on Trend Micro products. Tom Cheeran, director – Channel, India & Saarc, Trend Micro said, “We have always been a channel-focused company and try to deliver all our solutions through the channel. Our ‘Partner Ninja’ is an exciting competency enhancement programme that aims to further empower and equip our channel community.”