India gets its first national repository of cyber tech capabilities portal

TechSagar covers 25 technology areas such as IoT, AI/ML, Block Chain, Cloud and Virtualisation, Robotics and Automation, AR/VR, Wireless and Networking, and more.

As India aspires to become a trillion dollar digital economy, the National Cybersecurity Coordinator’s office in partnership with Data Security Council of India (DSCI), a not-for-profit, industry body on data protection set up by Nasscom, has opened India’s first national cybertech’s repository portal named TechSagar(www.techsagar.in). The repository facilitates several opportunities for innovation through collaboration, and also endeavours to provide direction for a strategic cyber roadmap of the country in R&D, industry development, and strengthening the preparedness of national security.

Speaking at the launch of the portal, national cyber security coordinator Rajesh Pant said, “Techsagar is an excellent example of a project management, PP model and a time-bound program that DSCI and its partners have created. With the launch of TechSagar, we have sown the seed for start-ups to prosper in cyber tech.”

TechSagar covers 25 technology areas such as IoT, AI/ML, Block Chain, Cloud and Virtualisation, Robotics and Automation, AR/VR, Wireless and Networking, and more. It allows targeted search, granular navigation and drilldown methods using more than 3000 niche capabilities. As of now, the repository features 4000+ entities from industry, academia and research including large enterprises and start-ups providing a country-level view of India’s cyber competencies.

“The national technology repository is one of the most strategic projects that DSCI has embarked on since it came into being. This repository which will enable targeted search of India’s tech capabilities and open gates for innovation and collaboration across Industry and Academia,” said Rama Vedashree, CEO, DSCI.

Vinayak Godse, vice president, DSCI, who headed this project, said, “We have worked in detailing of decomposition of these various technologies and writing its definitions. It is tool for creating intelligence about the technology in a granular level. We have started the journey and we will be improving its product mapping and looking at use cases. Additionally, this portal will also help in optimising the investment and developing the strategic road map for large global companies and tech startups.”