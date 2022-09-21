India drops to 7th spot in global broadband speeds but improves in mobile download speeds: Report

An August Speedtest Global Index report by Ookla reveals that India decreased seven spots in rank globally for overall median fixed broadband speeds, from 71st in July to 78th for the month of August 2022. However, the country maintained its global ranking for median mobile speeds at 117th position.

Overall, country witnessed a slight increase in median mobile download speeds from 13.41 Mbps to 13.52 Mbps and overall fixed median download speeds from 48.04 Mbps to 48.29 in the month of August from the previous month.

According to the August Speedtest Global Index, Brazil registered the highest increase in rank, gains 14 spots globally with Norway at rank 1 for overall global median mobile speeds. For overall global fixed median speeds, Palestine registered the highest increase in rank, gains 27 spots with Singapore at rank 1 in global fixed median speeds.

While the latest Ookla Speedtest results show that India has managed to maintain its global ranking for median mobile speeds, the company in June this year reported that India recorded 14 Mbps median mobile download speeds which was a slightly lower than the 14.28 Mbps recorded in May 2022.

According to the June Speedtest Global Index, Norway continued to be at the first spot for overall global median mobile speeds, while Chile reclaimed its first position from Singapore, which slipped to second spot for overall global fixed broadband speeds, it said.

Papua New Guinea and Gabon registered the highest growth for mobile download speeds and fixed broadband speeds respectively in June 2022.

Ookla’s index compares speedtest data from around the world each month.

“Data for the Global Index comes from the hundreds of millions of t\ests taken by real people using Speedtest every month to test their Internet performance,” it said