India Digital Summit, IAMAI: BJP’s Jay Panda on data privacy

At a time when a select committee of Parliament is studying the Personal Data Protection Bill, BJP vice president Baijayant Panda has said that though privacy is a fundamental right but there can’t be absolute standards to define it, which many activists are demanding. Panda, who first introduced a bill on data privacy and protection in Parliament three years ago, said there can’t be absolute standards for privacy like not allowing use of biometrics in current times as we are no longer living in 14th century.

“We willingly give away our private data to apps,” Panda said while speaking at the 14th India Digital Summit, organised by IAMAI. The event, 14th India Digital Summit, organised by IAMAI will be avaialble live on Financial Express Online. He further stressed that facial recognition and other such technologies will become common in coming five years and there should be checks and balances for privacy rather than absolute standards. Panda said privacy is a fundamental right but there are also 5 exceptions to it like national security and governed services where government can seek data.

Regarding localisation of data, he said it will take some more time to resolve as the stakeholders are having divergent views. “There is a demand for localisation but there is also a opposite demand not to insist on localisation. The issue will take some time to resolve,” he added. The select committee is debating the personal data protection bill amid protests by the opposition, which said the right of privacy of citizens is being compromised.

The Cabinet has already approved the bill and in a major concession to overseas players, a clause has been dropped that required storing a mirror copy of all personal data within the country. This is a departure from the recommendations of the Justice Srikrishna committee which had said that while personal data can be processed and stored abroad a mirror copy needs to be stored in India.

The US-based companies and the European Union had expressed reservations on this aspect and had even written to the government expressing their concerns. However, critical personal data and data which are categorised as sensitive will need to be stored and processed in the country and here there will be no such provision of just keeping a mirror copy within the country.