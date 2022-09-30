India bans over 60 porn websites with immediate effect; check full list here

In a move to make Internet free from websites that violate the new IT rules of the country, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has ordered internet service providers to ban more than 60 websites containing pornographic material. The order is based on the judgement passed by Pune and Nainital High Courts.

“This is with reference to the order issued by Hon’ble High Court of Uttarakhand at Nainital on 27.09.2018 in the matter of Writ Petition (PIL) No.158 of 2018 and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) email dated 24-9-2022. MeitY in compliance of the said order read along with rule 3(2)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, and in view of certain obscene material available in the below mentioned website that tarnish the image of modesty of women, has directed to order immediately take down (block) the following Four (4) websites/URLs,” reads the order dated September 24, 2022. The government has ordered the ISPs to shut down these websites with immediate effect.

This is the second such order from the government. In 2015, the government had ordered a temporary ban on over 800 porn websites in compliance with the Supreme Court directive asking for measures to block porn sites, particularly those engaging in child pornography. The latest ban, however, isn’t temporary and expects the ISPs to immediately block these websites.

Check the full list here: