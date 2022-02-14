India bans Garena Free Fire, 53 other Chinese apps: Check full list here

Chinese app ban in India: The Government of India on Monday banned 54 apps from China amid security concerns and border standoff with China at the Ladakh border. The ban came based on the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is expected to issue a formal notification to ban the operations of these apps shortly. Among the apps that are being banned is Garena Free Fire, which is interestingly an app based in Singapore, not China. It filled the space that was left behind by PUBG when it was banned, and on Sunday, it had been removed from both App Store and Google Play Store.
Check the full list of banned apps here:
- Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
- Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
- Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
- Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player
- Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
- Music Plus – MP3 Player
- Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
- Video Player Media All Format
- Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
- Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
- Music Player – MP3 Player
- CamCard for SalesForce Ent
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
- Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
- APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
- Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
- Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
- Nice video baidu
- Tencent Xriver
- Onmyoji Chess
- Onmyoji Arena
- AppLock
- Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
- Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
- DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
- Dual Space – 32Bit Support
- Dual Space – 64Bit Support
- Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
- Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
- Conquer Online Il
- Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
- Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
- MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
- Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
- Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan
- Lica Cam – selfie camera app
- EVE Echoes
- Astracraft
- UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
- Extraordinary Ones
- Badlanders
- Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
- Twilight Pioneers
- CuteU: Match With The World
- Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
- CuteU Pro
- FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup
- Real: Go Live. Make Friends
- MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
- Real Lite -video to live!
- Wink: Connect Now
- FunChat Meet People Around You
- FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!
- Garena Free Fire – Illuminate