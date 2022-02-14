  • MORE MARKET STATS

India bans Garena Free Fire, 53 other Chinese apps: Check full list here

The ban came based on the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Written by FE Online
china app ban garena free fire
Among the apps that are being banned is Garena Free Fire

Chinese app ban in India: The Government of India on Monday banned 54 apps from China amid security concerns and border standoff with China at the Ladakh border. The ban came based on the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is expected to issue a formal notification to ban the operations of these apps shortly. Among the apps that are being banned is Garena Free Fire, which is interestingly an app based in Singapore, not China. It filled the space that was left behind by PUBG when it was banned, and on Sunday, it had been removed from both App Store and Google Play Store.

Check the full list of banned apps here:

  1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
  2. Beauty Camera – Selfie Camera
  3. Equalizer – Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer
  4. Music Player- Music.Mp3 Player
  5. Equalizer & Bass Booster – Music Volume EQ
  6. Music Plus – MP3 Player
  7. Equalizer Pro – Volume Booster & Bass Booster
  8. Video Player Media All Format
  9. Music Player – Equalizer & MP3
  10. Volume Booster – Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
  11. Music Player – MP3 Player
  12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent
  13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
  14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
  16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
  17. Viva Video Editor – Snack Video Maker with Music
  18. Nice video baidu
  19. Tencent Xriver
  20. Onmyoji Chess
  21. Onmyoji Arena
  22. AppLock
  23. Dual Space Lite – Multiple Accounts & Clone App
  24. Dual Space Pro – Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  25. DualSpace Lite – 32Bit Support
  26. Dual Space – 32Bit Support
  27. Dual Space – 64Bit Support
  28. Dual Space Pro – 32Bit Support
  29. Conquer Online – MMORPG Game
  30. Conquer Online Il
  31. Live Weather & Radar – Alerts
  32. Notes- Color Notepad, Notebook
  33. MP3 Cutter – Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
  34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
  35. Barcode Scanner – QR Code Scan
  36. Lica Cam – selfie camera app
  37. EVE Echoes
  38. Astracraft
  39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
  40. Extraordinary Ones
  41. Badlanders
  42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
  43. Twilight Pioneers
  44. CuteU: Match With The World
  45. Small World-Enjoy groupchat and video chat
  46. CuteU Pro
  47. FancvU – Video Chat & Meetup
  48. Real: Go Live. Make Friends
  49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
  50. Real Lite -video to live!
  51. Wink: Connect Now
  52. FunChat Meet People Around You
  53. FancyU pro – Instant Meetup through Video chat!
  54. Garena Free Fire – Illuminate

