India bans 47 more Chinese mobile apps, 250+ apps reportedly under scanner over privacy concerns

A month after banning 59 Chinese mobile applications, the government of India has reportedly banned 47 more apps with links to China. The 47 Chinese apps have been allegedly operating as “clones” of the previously banned apps, which means that they’ve also been banned by the government to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. The full list of apps is expected to be revealed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT shortly.

Moreover, some media reports suggest that the government is closely monitoring over 250 apps including PUBG Mobile for any privacy and security violation.

Last month, the government had banned 59 apps with links to China for reportedly engaging in activities which were prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. The list included apps like TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, Mi Community, Virus Cleaner, Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News, Weibo, Xender, Bigo Live, Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, and others. The main concern with these apps was the collection of user data and the unauthorised sending of this data to locations outside of India, particularly to China.

With the fresh ban, the number of Chinese apps banned in India now stands at 106.

Google and Apple will have to comply with the new ruling and remove these 47 apps from the Play Store and App Store respectively. ISPs will also selectively block these apps so existing users can’t access them until further notice. There will be alternatives such as using a VPN and downloading and installing these apps from the internet, if you really want to continue using them, though you’ll be doing it at your own risk. The government of India has made it clear that these 47 apps (and the 59 apps which were banned before) are a threat to national security and as such Indians are advised not to use them anymore.