India bans 118 more Chinese mobile apps including PUBG Mobile over privacy concerns

PUBG Mobile

The government of India has banned 118 more Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite over privacy concerns, news agency ANI has reported. The 118 Chinese apps have been banned for allegedly engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.

The government had on June 29 banned 59 Chinese-origin apps to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. The list included apps like TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, Mi Community, Virus Cleaner, Beauty Plus, WeChat, UC News, Weibo, Xender, Bigo Live, Cam Scanner, Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile, and others.

A month later it had banned 47 more apps for allegedly operating as “clones” of the previously banned apps.

With the fresh ban, the number of Chinese apps banned in India now stands at 224.

The main concern with these apps seems to be the collection of user data and the unauthorised sending of this data to locations outside of India, particularly to China.

Developing…