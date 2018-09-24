India as an imaging destination has huge potential, says Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India

Kazutada Kobayashi, President & CEO, Canon India

Canon’s entry-level DSLR cameras have seen remarkable growth and continue to remain the most popular choice amongst users. The Japanese imaging major is optimistic its all-new Canon EOS R system will be a winner in the mirrorless market. “We are positive about EOS R contributing immensely to Canon India’s overall business,” Kazutada Kobayashi, president & CEO, Canon India, tells Sudhir Chowdhary. Excerpts:

How has Canon grown in India in comparison to global markets?

We have had a remarkable growth over the course of our two-decade journey in the country. We started our operations in the country with only a few copier machines and now we are expanding to over 14 different domains in the country. Over the years, Canon has grown steadily to make its presence felt across the nation, with both our B2B and B2C divisions having contributed equally. We achieved a landmark double-digit growth at the close of our financial calendar last year. All our businesses had shown positive results along with all regions contributing significantly towards our development in the country.

We have set ourselves the target of continuing to achieve double-digit growth while we move ambitiously towards our target of ‘Vision 2020’ of achieving a revenue share of Rs 3,500 crore. On the other hand, with increasing revenues we are getting further encouraged to continue our active commitment towards the community.

How do you expect the EOS R to fare in India?

With the all-new Canon EOS R system, we are optimistic about maintaining our leadership in the combined DSLR and mirror less market, offering the best of the imaging universe to our customers. Our aim is now to take the EOS series to a new level and create a fresh ecosystem while acquiring digital natives in our journey to create new business models. With its intuitive way of shooting, we are positive the EOS R will be a winner in the mirrorless market. Backed by this launch, we are positive about EOS R contributing immensely to Canon India’s overall business.

Everybody seems to be hooked on to smartphone photography these days…

We are happy that with the advent of smartphones, the number of clicks has increased considerably. As more and more people are clicking, the market for the imaging industry is set to expand and more people will be exposed to the joys of photography. With innovation and quality remaining key to the ever-evolving imaging industry, there is still a demand for visual expression that is different from smartphone camera quality, and cannot be done by a smartphone. As a leading camera manufacturer, this is something that we at Canon endeavour to respond to with our range of entry-level cameras for amateur photographers.

India is an acutely price-conscious market; the consumer has a strong preference for entry-level cameras. In your opinion, what is the most important quality for an entry-level camera?

The most important thing while buying a new DSLR is to compare ease of use, image quality and of course, connectivity options. In a nutshell, an entry-level camera should be lightweight, easy-to-use and sufficient for most photography tasks. Our range of entry level DSLRs, Canon EOS 1300D, 1500D, 3000D and EOS 200D are ideal options for them.