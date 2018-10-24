India accounts for 36.9 billion downloads on Google Play Store, tops list ahead of the US

Despite the large share of downloads, Google Play only accounted for 34 per cent of worldwide consumer spend on apps. (Source: IE)

India saw 36.9 billion app downloads on Google Play Store between January 2012 and August 2018 – the highest among all countries including the US – accounting for 11.2% downloads on the platform worldwide, according to a new report from App Annie released on the 10th anniversary of Google Play. India was followed by the US on the second spot which contributed to 35.1 billion downloads followed by Brazil (25.2 billion), Russia (15.9 billion), Indonesia (14.6 billion) and Mexico (12.7 billion).

The report which examined the state of Google Play’s marketplace and the habits of Android users revealed that the platform has generated more than twice the downloads of the iOS App Store and accounted for 70% worldwide downloads in 2017.

Despite the large share of downloads, Google Play only accounted for 34 per cent of worldwide consumer spend on apps – a relatively low amount as compared to 66 per cent on the iOS App Store in 2017.

The report added that APAC (Asia-Pacific) region alone accounts for more than half of Google Play consumer spending. Japan tops the list in this front with $25.1 billion spending on apps and in-app purchases followed by the US ($19.3 billion) and South Korea ($11.2 billion).

Interestingly, even as games accounted for only 41 per cent of downloads, 88 per cent money of the money was spent on them. Non-games apps contributed $2.7 billion in consumer spending in 2017, with 4 out of the top 5 apps offering a subscription model.

The report also listed the most popular apps of all time by both downloads and consumer spending. There were no surprises as the list was dominated by Facebook-owned apps with Facebook, WhatsApp Messenger, Facebook Messenger and Instagram taking up the top four spots followed by Clean Master on number 5.

App Annie also examined the usage patterns of Android users, revealing that they prefer to have a lot of apps installed. In several markets, including the US and Japan, users had more than 60 apps installed on their phones and used more than 30 every month.