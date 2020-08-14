Independence Day 2020 theme stickers on WhatsApp: How to download and send to your near and dear ones

WhatsApp users on Android will have to download from the Google Play.

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day on August 15, people will be sending out wishes and messages across India to commemorate the day, as going out and participating in many cultural activities will not be possible for many in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. But you can always WhatsApp, and celebrate India’s independence virtually with your near and dear ones. And what better way to do it, than Independence Day theme WhatsApp stickers.

How to download and send Independence Day 2020 theme stickers on WhatsApp:

To download the new Independence Day stickers, WhatsApp users on Android will have to open the Google Play Store and look for Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers. After searching, the Play Store will display some apps having galleries of independence day stickers. Users can tap and download any of the displayed apps and install them on their smartphone. The apps that will appear on the Play Store will include some like 15 August Stickers for Whatsapp, 15 August- Independence day Sticker 2020 WhatsApp and 15 August – Independence day Sticker 2020.

Then they will have to open the downloaded sticker app. Inside the app, the user will be able to choose the sticker pack that they would like to add on WhatsApp. After choosing, an option of adding the sticker pack to WhatsApp will appear. After selecting, the selected stickers will be added to the sticker pack to WhatsApp. After this, users can open their WhatsApp and select the chat they want to send Independence Day stickers to. After tapping on the emoji icon, the new stickers can be selected from the bottom row just like any other stickers.

Meanwhile, JioChat too introduced special stickers for the Indian Independence Day. In the ‘Sticker Store’ option provided by the company within the application, users will be able to find Independence Day sticker packs. This sticker pack can be easily downloaded and assessed by users for sending them in chats.