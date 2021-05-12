Inch by inch: New-age tech to determine your dress size

With Sizing, retailers can also pay attention to tracking the customer's needs based upon their size.

If modern technology has its way, then dress trial rooms can be a thing of the past. In an effort to get rid of the various hassles associated with conventional size measurements, Noida-based tech startup Aaiena—a unit of Sankshit Group—has developed a body measurement software named Sizing. This niche technology is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) to provide customers with accurate sizes in just four simple steps.

Step one, specify body dimensions (input accurate weight and height for proper analysis; Step two, head-to-toe picture (upload front and side view pictures covering the entire body frame); Step 3, automate virtual avatar (Bravo, your virtual figure will be on display); Step 4, you are good to go (get ready to witness a completely different trial outlook with Sizing).

Basically, customers need to create their accounts in the Aaiena platform and generate their body profiles by entering height, weight and uploading front and side photos. Based on the information, the software employing the latest technology will curate the body size.

As different brands have different sizes, the software based on dress fitting ratio (DFR model) also recommends best-fitted brand clothes with the ratings, taking into account the body measurement of the customer.

The multi-platform-based Sizing software gives results in an app, website, and in a retail store (Aaiena has a tie-up with the Mango brand) without any human intervention. The best part, the Sizing software is not only beneficial in the apparel industry, but also covers fitness centres.

The unique measurement software has been devised to track and maintain body weight through effective body size estimation, says Sakshi Chhapolia, founder of Aaiena. “When it comes to taking body measurement, the traditional method of using inch tapes gives varied fluctuating results.

Therefore, to avoid any discrepancy, we came up with the idea to harness technology that gives the accurate size of the person. Through the size measurement, the technology notifies whenever there is loss or gain in the body specifications. Accordingly, Sizing recommends exercises and diet plans to the budding fitness freaks.”

In addition to measurement service, the company plans to come up with a new vertical —Ettire—in the future with the concept of virtual trial technology, thus making this advanced technology much more feasible for its customers.