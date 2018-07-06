‘Inbox’ by Gmail app now updated for iPhone X

The “Inbox” by Gmail app for iOS devices has been updated with support for the iPhone X, over eight months after the super premium iPhone was unveiled. (Reuters)

The “Inbox” by Gmail app for iOS devices has been updated with support for the iPhone X, over eight months after the super premium iPhone was unveiled. In a 144 MB update pushed out on the App Store, Google said the “Inbox” now supports Apple’s pricier iPhone variant, with little else by way of changes in the update text, The Verge reported late on Thursday.

Essentially, the update removes the black bars on the top and bottom of the screen so it fits the iPhone X’s screen more naturally, with its funky 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Since November 2017, “Inbox” by Gmail has received 13 updates. However, none of them had included iPhone X support.

According to Google’s release notes, no other new features were included in the update. The search engine giant has also updated its standard Gmail app for iOS devices, thus, introducing support for high-priority notifications for important messages.