Inbase Urban Play Smartwatch: Smart activity tracker with logical numbers game to boot

Wearables are getting smarter and like wireless headphones and earbuds, there is a whole lot of advanced technology getting integrated into smartwatches as well. While activity tracking is a big reason why people turn to smartwatches, device makers are coming up with interesting features in their offerings to keep consumers engaged. Take for instance, the Urban Play smartwatch from homegrown Inbase; priced at Rs 3,999, it comes with a sporty design, zinc alloy housing and is equipped with a high-performance Realtek chipset for clutter-free usage. The circular dial with a 1.3-inch full-touch ultra-bright display, with high-end graphics makes it ideal for any exposure.

As the name suggests, Urban Play is an ideal smartwatch that has been primarily designed for its users to play interesting logic games on the wrist without any clutter, enabling them to engage with their watch even better than ever before. I am sure it’s a great way for relieving stress and anxiety. Company officials inform that Urban Play has been designed for rough and adventurous usage as it is a lightweight watch and boasts of IPX68 certification, making it waterproof, and a must-have for any outdoor or sporting activity. The smartwatch can be synced with the smart device (phones and tablets) with the DaFit app.

Urban Play comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and an easy Home Button. The user can also see weather updates and control the camera, music from their wrist. The eight Sports Modes help users to keep a track of their fitness and the vibration alerts and social notifications help them keep updated with the latest status/updates, while they don’t have access to their smartphone or tablet.

Urban Play comes with a unique set of features that acts like a user’s personal/professional doctor while keeping a check and measures on the user’s blood pressure, sleep cycle, heart rate, step count, blood oxygen, calories burn, breathe measurement, ECG, etc., while sending timely reminders. It is an ideal watch for any outdoor exertion because of its amazing battery life, lasting up to 7 days without any charge. The smartwatch has a standby time of 30 days. If you are trekking, close to nature and have less or no access to electricity, then this watch will keep you updated with your health and with your activity both for a longer duration.

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999