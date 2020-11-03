In Note 1, In 1B: closer look at Micromax’s comeback made in India smartphones

In Note 1

Micromax is back in the smartphone game. The Gurugram-based company has announced its fresh comeback attempt with two new budget smartphones touted to be a part of the government’s make in India initiative. The smartphones in question are the In Note 1 and In 1B and with them Micromax is looking to take on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and others with fresh vigour.

“In line with our vision of democratising technology, these Made in India smartphones offer the best-in-segment specifications at ‘in for India’ prices. We have received an overwhelming response from customers for the ‘in’ brand. We are positive that with the new range of smartphones, we will continue to garner the love and support of our customers,” Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax said in a press statement.

There’s no doubt that Micromax’s new phones are riding high on nationalism, trying to grab the ongoing wave of anti-China sentiment, but they are also looking good, at least on paper. Here’s a closer look at the In Note 1 and In 1B and everything that they bring to the table.