In Note 1, In 1B: closer look at Micromax’s comeback made in India smartphones

“In line with our vision of democratising technology, these Made in India smartphones offer the best-in-segment specifications at ‘in for India’ prices. We have received an overwhelming response from customers for the ‘in’ brand. We are positive that with the new range of smartphones, we will continue to garner the love and support of our customers,” Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Micromax said in a press statement.
There’s no doubt that Micromax’s new phones are riding high on nationalism, trying to grab the ongoing wave of anti-China sentiment, but they are also looking good, at least on paper. Here’s a closer look at the In Note 1 and In 1B and everything that they bring to the table.
The In Note 1 and In 1B aren’t the most original when it comes to design, borrowing a little from Samsung, Huawei, Honor and others, but they look good. Attractive. The In Note 1 comes with a glossy back in white and green. For some reason, the green model has an X pattern on the back while the white model would remind you of Realme’s sunrise tinge. The In 1B is a lot more sober with a vertical stripe running across its body. It comes in three colours, purple, blue and green. Both the phones have rear-mounted fingerprint scanners.
The In Note 1 has a bigger, higher resolution screen with a punch hole cut-out. It has a 6.67-inch 1080p+ display. The In 1B has a 6.52-inch 720p+ display with a waterdrop-style notch.
The In Note 1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The In 1B has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage.
Both phones run a stock version of Android 10. Micromax is promising a completely ad-free and bloat-free experience and two years of assured updates.
The In Note 1 has quad rear cameras. There’s a 48MP main, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP depth, and another 2MP macro camera. The In 1B has dual rear cameras consisting of a 13MP main and 2MP depth camera. The In Note 1 has a 16MP front camera. The In 1B gets an 8MP selfie camera.
Both phones come with 5,000mAh battery and USB Type-C charging. The In Note 1 supports 18W fast charging while the In 1B tops out at 10W charging.
The In Note 1 starts at Rs 10,999 for the base version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage going all the way up to Rs 12,999 for the version with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The In 1B starts at Rs 6,999 for the base version with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage going up to Rs 7,999 for the version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The In Note 1 will be available from November 24 while the In 1B will be available from November 26 from Flipkart.