Improving farmers’ livelihood with tech

The Collectives for Integrated Livelihood Initiatives (CInI), an initiative of Tata Trusts, has scaled up its programme on Lakhpati Kisan with technology integration in partnership with agri-tech firm CropIn to improve the livelihoods of more than 40,000 tribal households across its focused states. The partnership, announced at an event conducted by CInI in Ranchi, comes as part of CInI’s ‘Mission 2020: Lakhpati Kisan – Smart Villages’ programme, which aims to bring over 1 lakh households out of poverty by improving their livelihood.

Nearly 85% of India’s agricultural sector comprises small and marginal farmers, most of whom face challenges such as high production costs, low access to credit, and poor market linkages. Community institutions such as Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are a way for these farmers to come together to overcome these issues and have economies of scale.

The partnership with CInI is being implemented through community institutions that are led entirely by women farmers. These tribal women farmers are responsible for timely and effective monitoring of the farmlands along with providing regular guidance to the farmers. The programme not only looks at poverty alleviation but also focuses strongly on women empowerment.

The CInI’s programme has witnessed success since its launch in 2015 and has impacted the lives of over 100,000 households, bringing them in the ambit of institutional structures for driving change. It now wants to strengthen its impact and efficacy by leveraging the advanced technologies in agriculture to address the specific constraints faced by the tribal population in the region.

For taking the programme to the next level with the help of a cutting-edge technology solution, CropIn will play an important role in achieving CInI’s vision of changing human lives for the better. The first phase of this partnership started in 2018, during which CInI leveraged CropIn’s SmartFarm to improve the livelihood of 4,300+ farmers across the Gorabanda and Dhalbhumgarh regions in Jharkhand.