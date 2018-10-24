Important WhatsApp security features being tested, says report

WhatsApp is testing new features

WhatsApp earlier this week rolled out as many as four new features to the iOS app that include continued playback for consecutive voice messages and UI redesign for bubble menu options. The Facebook-owned company is now reported to be working on advanced security features for the iPhone users. WhatsApp could be testing biometric authentication for its iOS app that will use Touch ID and Face ID.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is testing support for Face ID and Touch ID to allow users to make their app secure. The testing is said to be in “high alpha stage” which could be the step preceding the rollout of beta build. According to the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is likely to include the biometric authentication under the Privacy settings. iPhone X and higher models will support the Face ID setting while the lower iPhone models lower will support Touch ID.

When enabled, Touch ID for WhatsApp will ask the user to verify the process with passcode during the initial setup. After the setup is finished, WhatsApp will require the user to authenticate the app via Touch ID every time it’s launched. Similarly, the iPhone X, iPhone Xr, iPhone Xs, and iPhone Xs Max users will need to set up the Face ID authentication for WhatsApp. In case, the Touch ID or Face ID cannot recognise the biometric, WhatsApp will show a screen asking the user to enter the passcode.

In addition to WhatsApp Messenger, the support for Touch ID and Face ID is said to be rolled out to WhatsApp Business app. The functionality on the latter will be exactly similar to the former. The availability of biometric authentication on WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business will make sense as the user will get more control over the app to prevent any uninvited access.

WhatsApp was also recently reported to be working on three new features – Vacation Mode, Silent Mode, and Linked Accounts. A report suggests that WhatsApp will allow users to link Instagram account, largely for two purposes – recovering WhatsApp account with the help of the linked account and making cross-platform posts easier. The Vacation Mode will stop the archived chats to pop up on arrival of any new messages, given the chats are also muted. The Silent Mode, on the other hand, will make sure the app icons don’t show the notification dot for any messages in a muted chat or group chat.