Important update for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users

Redmi Note 5 Pro on Friday became the first Xiaomi smartphone to get Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6. The Chinese smartphone makes had launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India, earlier, in February.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2018 10:27 PM
Redmi Note 5 Pro on Friday became the first Xiaomi smartphone to get Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6. The Chinese smartphone makes had launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India, earlier, in February. It is an Over the air (OTA) update for the smartphone and hence, it might take a while for users to get their hands on the new update. However, users can still keep a check on if their smartphone has received the update.

Here are the steps to download the update:

Step 1: Visit your smartphone settings.

Step 2: Go to ‘About Phone’ option.

Step 3: Click ‘System Update’.

Step 4: Check for updates.

If your Redmi Note 5 Pro has received the update, you will get an option to download and install the update.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone which sports a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080×2160 pixels) display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, clocked at up to 1.8GHz, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup, along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The selfie camera or the front camera is a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor. The smartphone comes in a single variant and that is a 64GB which is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a 4000 mAh battery which is rated to deliver up to 14 hours of continuous video playback. The smartphone also has a 5V/2A fast charger. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 in India on Flipkart.

