Immense scope in surveillance cameras, medical imaging: Kazutada Kobayashi, CEO, Canon India

Japanese imaging major Canon says it is in the third consecutive year of achieving number one market share in the MFD segment in India and in the 16th consecutive year of being the number one in the digital interchangeable lens camera market. Earlier this year, it launched its new flagship camera , the EOS 1D X Mark III, which Kazutada Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon India, describes as “the most technologically advanced camera system available, and a critical milestone for us in our 2020 growth story.” In a recent interaction with Sudhir Chowdhary, he talks about Canon’s goals in India and the growth opportunities that the Indian market offers. Excerpts:

How has Canon grown its market share in India compared to that in other markets?

India is a very dynamic market and has become one of the top performing regions in Asia for Canon. Over the years, we have grown steadily to make our presence felt across the nation. We are in the third consecutive year of achieving number one market share in the MFD (minimum focusing distance cameras) segment and in the 16th consecutive year of being the number one in the digital interchangeable lens camera market. Our endeavour has been to address the varying requirements of our customers. India being one of the fastest-growing markets globally for Canon, we see a huge potential here in the coming years.

What are the growth opportunities that you see in the Indian market?

India is a very dynamic market and the demographic here presents immense opportunities for us. Through our innovative offerings and good service outreach, we have grown steadily to make our presence felt across the entire nation, with both our B2B and B2C businesses contributing equally to Canon India’s growth.

While we will continue to build on our leadership in the consumer segment, we will further expand and diversify into new business segments, for instance, surveillance camera business and medical imaging which have immense scope at present. We have been able to strike a good balance between both the segments over the last few years and we further aim to expand our market size in the respective segments. Additionally, we have a strong service network, covering more than 90% of the pincodes in the country.

Tell us something about the new camera – EOS 1D X Mark III.

The EOS 1DX Mark III is aimed at professionals across all photography and videography genres, with specific focus on growing genres such as wedding, wildlife, fashion and sports. This premium flagship camera will be quintessential for fueling the creative aspirations of professional photographers and videographers by delivering best in class images at an unmatched speed. The new technology offers an opportunity to experience innovation like never before. With the launch of this product, we are looking at a minimum growth of 30% within this segment. Apart from sports photography, wedding photography is another key genre for us, where we look forward to build a closer connect.

Will the cameras in future become smaller in size, handy and more connected to use?

Size has always been a point of debate with every technological innovation. It is not always necessary that users go by the belief of ‘smaller the better’ and ‘lighter the better’ in terms of weight. Keeping user convenience at the forefront, our R&D team puts extensive focus on the ergonomic design of cameras. Considering how mobile users are nowadays, we design our cameras in a manner that they house the latest technological marvels along with providing maximum ease of use.

Going ahead, what is Canon’s focus in Indian market?

Technology is evolving constantly and so are the skills of our consumers, therefore to keep up with all these advancements, we are always adapting and advancing our technology. Our main priority is to provide the besttools that meet the demands of the photography ecosystem and contribute to the growth of photography culture in India.