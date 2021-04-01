  • MORE MARKET STATS

Immensa Wi-Fi led bulb: Smart lighting for smart homes

April 1, 2021 3:00 AM

Immensa is a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled LED lamp that can be operated via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant

Put simply, it enables the house-proud consumer to create the perfect ambience at home with just a click of a button.

As people continue to spend more time at home, the digitally-inclined use smart devices and look for flexible solutions that improve their living.

As people continue to spend more time at home, the digitally-inclined use smart devices and look for flexible solutions that improve their living.

Towards this, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has collaborated with e-commerce platform Amazon to introduce Immensa—a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled LED Lamp. Priced at Rs 999, this LED lamp brings smartness with a touch of style; it ensures the comfort of operating the lighting through its app alongside the convenience of managing it anywhere and anytime via its voice controls.

Immensa is both dimmable and tunable, it can be paired with multiple smart devices. A user can explore 16 million colours to create the perfect setting that suits any décor or occasion by using “Scenes”. One can control this LED lamp through either voice assistants—Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Users can control the bulbs from anywhere via Wi-Fi with Crompton’s mobile app “MyCrompton”. One can easily switch between shades of white, warm white and cool white by adjusting the “White” tab on the app convenient for any task during the day or night. Users can also create and store custom lighting schemes to complement their activities.

Immensa comes with 9W; 830 Lumen; a wide voltage protection of 140 V-300 V and a surge protection of 2.5 KV.

Estimated street price: Rs 999

