IMC 2019: Honor unveils smart 4K TV with pop-up camera in India

Huawei brand Honor is all set to enter India’s TV market with the launch of ‘Honor Vision’. Honor unveiled the ‘Honor Vision’ smart TV at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) on Monday. The ‘Honor Vision’ comes fitted with Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled pop-up camera and is powered by Huawei’s in-house HarmonyOS. The smart TV is expected to launch in India by Q1 next year, which is also when its pricing will be revealed. The launch of the Honor Vision comes close on the heels of the unveiling of OnePlus TV.

“The Smart Vision has been developed as a part of HONOR’s sharp tech concept which aims to embrace and explore to the fullest the latest cutting-edge technologies,” the Chinese tech brand said in a statement.

Coming to specifications, the Honor Vision smart TV comes with a 55-inch 4K (3840×2160 pixels) display with a wide colour gamut combined with a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing experience. The smart TV is just 6.9 mm thick and has a 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 400nits brightness, and 178-degree viewing angles. It is equipped with two 10W speakers.

The Honor Vision smart TV is powered by the Honghu 818 quad-core SoC processor, paired with 2GB RAM. Connectivity options include: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, three HDMI ports, one USB 3.0 port, and one Ethernet port.

The Honor Vision smart TV also supports multi-device connection and let users make video calls. The smart TV powers homes by allowing users to connect and switch on the lights, control the curtains, dim the lights.

Speaking at the launch event in New Delhi, HONOR India President Charles Peng said,” We are delighted to unveil the HONOR Vision smart screen in India. As a part of our long-term commitment towards India, we are working towards creating a larger ecosystem of products that can fulfil the aspirations of the discerning Indian consumer. We look forward to making HONOR Vision available for the consumers soon and have them experience the future of television.”