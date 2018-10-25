IMC 2018: Won’t compromise on data protection, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

  1. Home
By: | Published: October 25, 2018 1:30 PM

India is in the process of finalising data protection law and supports digitisation without any compromise on data integrity, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Thursday.

India is in the process of finalising data protection law and supports digitisation without any compromise on data integrity, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Thursday. Speaking at the inaugural session of India Mobile Congress 2018, Prasad highlighted the exponential growth in mobile manufacturing in the country, backed by the rising base of smartphone users and internet penetration.

“India’s mobile story is finding global resonance,” Prasad said. The minister said that the Indian market represented a large footfall for social media companies like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

Stating that Indians have appetite for content in local languages, Prasad said that more and more solutions need to be focused on regional languages. He emphasised that India needs technology that “finds a connect with the common man”.

