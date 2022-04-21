Imaging technologies: Market showing zeal for streaming of religious services

Canon, a global leader in camera and imaging technologies, is seeing the pandemic trigger a surge in new demands. Manabu Yamazaki, CEO and president, Canon India, says demand for high-definition, highly functional equipment to stream religious services is something they had never before imagined as an independent vertical. “This is probably why we realise that maybe some of these pieces of professional equipment need even more marketing investments to catch the eye of the new groups of customers,” he says, adding that online education and the wedding industry is also pushing demand for professional video equipment.



There are “encouraging signs of people trying to reinvest in the market and restart this whole operation and even migrate into something new”, he points out, adding that there are signs of new businesses flourishing in the market. This has prompted Canon to look at venturing into something new as a service provider, and also “to readjust ourselves as an organisation to be fit for that new setup”. In his opinion, “uncertainty, inconvenience, insecurity is probably the name of the game. It is what we call the new normal and we have to embrace it so that we are ready.” Yamazaki, who took over last April in the middle of the second Covid wave, says his time in India has been one of learning after the initial shock of the pandemic’s impact.



This also means that Canon is now approaching a lot of products and services differently. “There are all these new cases coming up that require our products as a device to function as part of them. And that requires a lot of attention, inch by inch. So the way we have to visit the scenario is much deeper, much more independent, much more tailor-made. We have to really get a grip on ourselves to be able to function professionally and cater to these technical needs and the holistic approach as a consultant.”



Education is the other sector where Canon has seen the pandemic create new use cases. “The video feed in classroom sessions is a game-changer. Especially in the urban areas, online education is key,” he says, underlining how the company is having conversations with educational institutions. But he added that since 70% of India is rural, the challenges will come from providing streams for education. “We are engaging with those users and communities to understand the pain points. In urban areas where equipment upgrades are unnecessary, we are working to prioritise the demands,” he explains.

Canon was experiencing double-digit growth in many segments because of pent-up demand as well as the new phenomenon that he calls “revenge purchase”. The growth was being mostly driven by video equipment, office, and personal printers as well as from offices that had started upgrading their systems and manufacturing centres with surveillance systems for remote management.