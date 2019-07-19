Android-based Nokia feature phone coming soon? Leaked images suggest so

The hands-on leaked image seems to reveal a feature phone that looks like the Nokia 220, supposedly running on Android. (Image Source: 9to5Google)

An image of a purported Android feature phone has surfaced on the internet with Nokia-like styling. Nokia, however, has not confirmed that it is working on such a first-of-its-kind feature phone.

The hands-on leaked image, reported by 9to5Google, seems to reveal a feature phone that looks like the Nokia 220, supposedly running on Android. The branding has been found to be hidden, possibly with a rubber case, making it difficult to identify with certainty the manufacturer.

The phone includes a four-directional D-pad, T9 keyboard, front-facing camera and other traditional feature phone settings. The image also reveals the software powering this feature phone. The interface of the phone features a home screen with a shortcut to invoke Google Assistant, with a microphone icon. The feature could also be used for other voice-powered functions.

In the hands-on leaked image, the home screen looks strikingly similar to the way home screens appear on KaiOS-based smartphones. In the bottom tray, there are four icons and three of them are for YouTube, Chrome browser, and the camera. However, there’s another icon on the phone’s screen that doesn’t resemble any known apps or services yet. Also, Chrome is not available on KaiOS.

According to the 9to5Google report, there have been hints that Android might come to feature phones. This is for the first time that it has been spotted in a working feature phone. It is also speculated that this might just be a new OS and not a version of Android Go. The Android Go is the watered-down version of Google’s mobile operating system, which is built for entry-level smartphones with minimal resources, such as 1GB of RAM or even less. The Android for feature phones won’t have the traditional Android app switcher until the device has a hardware button for it.

Google has invested heavily in the KaiOS and in that scenario the feature phone might turn out to be a KaiOS-based phone with a bunch of tweaks.