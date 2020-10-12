  • MORE MARKET STATS

IIT-G, C-DAC sign MoU for supercomputing facility

The MoU was signed by IIT-G Director T G Sitharam and C-DAC Director General Hemant Darbari during a virtual event in the presence of Union ministers.

IIT-G's Computer and Communication Centre is already equipped with 'Param Ishan', a '250 TF' supercomputer.

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati on Monday said it has signed an MoU with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune to set up a Rs 17-crore supercomputing facility.

The agreement is for a period of five years, IIT-G said in a release.

The new supercomputer with “650 TFLOPS is more powerful and a technologically superior facility”, which will play an important role in the field of scientific and engineering applications, it said.

The institute will organise training courses to popularise the use and applications of supercomputers in the northeastern region, the release said.

“We are also planning to link this facility with our new inter-disciplinary master programme on data sciences jointly initiated by the Departments of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering and Mathematics,” Sitharam added.

The supercomputing facility is a part of the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).

