IIT Delhi students develop CamScanner alternative DocStack; here’s everything to know about the new app

IIT Delhi’s new app to fill the void that Camscanner left behind.

CamScanner alternatives: IIT Delhi’s new app to fill the void that Camscanner left behind! The Government of India last month banned as many as 59 popular mobile apps due to their links to China. The banned apps included popular short video platform TikTok, file sharing app ShareIt and mobile document scanning app CamScanner. While alternatives for ShareIt and TikTok have started to emerge in large numbers, now some students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) have developed an alternative app for CamScanner called DocStack in record time.

The description of the app states that it would not only let the users take scans of professional quality easily, but it also has a universal search feature, which would allow users to find the documents easily whenever needed.

The app is presently available only on the iOS App Store, and can be downloaded for free. However, DocStack does have in-app purchase for a premium subscription.

With a premium subscription on DocStack, users would be able to store an unlimited number of scanned documents, and they would also be able to have an added layer of security like Touch ID or Face ID. In the free version, users can only store up to 30 documents.

Much like CamScanner, users would be able to store the digital versions of important documents, bills, visiting cards, medical records, etc. in an organised manner, by categorising them into groups using customisable folders feature.

To be able to use the IIT Delhi-developed app, users would be required to sign up when the app first boots. Users would be able to log-in securely with options like ‘Sign in with Apple’, also. According to reports, the app has a few drawbacks. It does not allow users to edit images that were scanned earlier. Moreover, it also doesn’t seem to have an option for changing the format of scanned images from PDF.

A major pro of the app is that it has a universal search feature. The app stores the documents on cloud and syncs them for all the linked devices, making it easier for the users to access their documents even if they have multiple devices.