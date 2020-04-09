IIITM-K develops inventory dashboard to manage coronavirus lockdown

The live dashboard maps major wholesale and retail traders dealing in essential commodities across districts. (Representative image)

An R&D team of the Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) has come out with an online supply chain and inventory management information dashboard to monitor the stock, demand and supply of essential commodities during the lockdown. The system has been developed as part of the social responsibility initiative of the IIITM-K.

The live dashboard maps major wholesale and retail traders dealing in essential commodities across districts. It will capture and analyse their daily stock positions and demand, a release said.

It is possible to replicate in other states as well.

The idea was developed into a workable solution by the Agri Informatics wing of IITM-K, headed by professor Ajith Kumar. “Under the guidance of professor Saji Gopinath, director, IIITM-K, it was accomplished within a short period of time,” said Kumar.

The institute, based in Thiruvananthapuram, aspires to emerge as a digital university with emphasis on blockchain, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cognitive science, internet of things and augmented reality.

The Kerala government has started using the newly-developed online dashboard to assess the daily open market situation of essential commodities, as the wholesale stock position, collated and cross-checked by the state’s grocery arm, Supplyco, has been incorporated into the system.