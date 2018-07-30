Idea’s new recharge plan gives 5GB data, unlimited calls; here’s what it costs

Idea recharge of Rs 295 has been launched

Idea has added a new recharge pack to its voice and data combo tariffs. The new Idea recharge plan worth Rs 295 has been launched to take on the rivals while offering considerable data and calling benefits. The new Rs 295 recharge plan comes with 5GB of monthly data, in addition to unlimited calls and daily SMSes. Idea has launched this pack as a competition to the Jio Rs 251 recharge pack, which was rolled out for the customers earlier this year just ahead of IPL 2018.

Idea Rs 295 recharge pack is valid for 42 days and it benefits the customers with 5GB of data without any daily limits, so you can use the data as you want within the validity. The 5GB data limit, when exhausted, will see charges of 4 paise per 10KB. The data will be available to 2G, 3G, and 4G networks.

Moreover, the customers will get unlimited local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls. However, there is a limit of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes a week on this plan. Making calls beyond these limits will end up you getting charged as per the standard rate of 1 paisa per minute.

Similarly, the Idea subscribers who buy this plan are required to adhere to the limit of 100 unique numbers, which essentially means that exceeding this mark will charge you 1 paisa per second for every subsequent number. This recharge pack is available to buy from Idea website and MyIdea app.

Coming to what Jio and Airtel are offering, the Idea Rs 295 recharge pack sees a head-on fight with the Rs 251 and Rs 299 recharge pack, respectively. The Jio Rs 251 was launched earlier this year right before the start of the IPL season. It offered unlimited calls, 2GB data per day, and 100 SMSes per day for a validity of 51 days. Airtel Rs 299 recharge pack offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMSes per day for 42 days, however without any data benefit.