Ideal workplaces: The future of inclusion in an evolving workplace

Anjali Rao- Senior Director - HR, Intel India

Over 80% of business leaders in India believe workplace disruptions driven by the pandemic have had a positive impact on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) in their organisation, according to a new survey commissioned by Intel. Of these, 66% indicated remote working and digitalisation made it easier to recruit employees from underrepresented groups; 57% said the digital transformation during the pandemic encouraged the adoption of new inclusion tools; and 55% noted that a hybrid workforce enables companies to provide a wider variety of DE&I initiatives.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are at the core of Intel’s business, purpose and culture, and technology is the driving force that binds them together. This survey sheds light on the fact that with the right mindset and a culture that promotes employee wellbeing and technology, we can accelerate the journey toward a more diverse and inclusive workforce,” said Anjali Rao, senior director – HR, Intel India. “As organisations plan for the next phase of work—whether remote, in-person, or hybrid—leaders need to continue thinking differently about DE&I. Intel is committed to driving inclusion within our organisation, as well as in the industry.”

The survey found that supporting DE&I through technology will be crucial for future success. Around 94% of business leaders with hybrid forces in India believe technology will make achieving DE&I goals easier and 73% say technology will improve DE&I hiring initiatives. Over half (51%) of respondents said exploring how technology may help bolster their DE&I commitments is one of their top three priorities in the next 12 months.

Among key barriers to enhancing DE&I initiatives, respondents felt that the inability to adapt to a digital-first environment (41%) and a lack of investment in the tools and technologies to innovate (45%) could prevent their company from reaching their DE&I goals. Almost half (48%) of respondents said their organisation has introduced new DE&I training for senior leadership over the past year and have made significant changes to them since remote work began in 2020 to adapt to changing work environments. That’s in addition to 39% who said they already have rigorous policy and training for their senior leadership.

The India findings of Intel’s global survey reveal the perspectives of more than 200 business leaders in the country employed across a number of industries including IT, accounting and finance, manufacturing and distribution, electrical, healthcare, education, retail, automotive, among others. The data shows companies should keep DE&I a top priority in planning the future of work—in turn, creating initiatives built for wherever and however people work.

In November, Intel announced its own shift to a hybrid-first workplace globally with the goal of empowering employees and creating a dynamic, flexible, and inclusive workplace that enables its 110,600 employees to execute with speed.