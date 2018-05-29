Idea VoLTE now available in 15 circles: How to claim 30GB free data by making first VoLTE call

Idea is offering free 30GB complimentary data to its users in all the VoLTE circles

After Airtel and Vodafone joined Reliance Jio in offering Voice over LTE, or VoLTE, services to the customers, Idea Cellular began rolling out the VoLTE service with select circles. The company is now expanding its VoLTE service to nine more circles that include Karnataka, Punjab, Mumbai, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Bihar & Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. With the addition of new circles, the Idea VoLTE service is now available in total 15 circles. To mark this achievement, Idea is offering free 30GB complimentary data to its users in all the VoLTE circles.

The Idea subscribers – both prepaid and postpaid – on making the first VoLTE call in the aforementioned new circles will receive 10GB data. The remaining 20GB will be provided to the users in tranches of 10GB each – after they write a feedback after four days of using the VoLTE service and 10GB after giving feedback post eight weeks. The subscribers will be able to use the provided data on 4G, 3G, and 2G networks.

Interestingly, Idea offered just 10GB of complimentary data to the customers for switching to the VoLTE network in the initial circles that include Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh. However, the calls made on the VoLTE network will be charged as per the customer’s subscriber tariff. In case, there is no unlimited calling pack active on the customer’s number, the calls will be charged at standard rates.

The smartphones that are compatible with Idea VoLTE services are Vivo V7 Plus, Honor 5C, Honor 6X, Honor 7X, Honor View 10, Honor 9 Lite, and Honor 9i. The Xiaomi Redmi 4, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 will begin to receive an OTA update shortly that will enable the Idea VoLTE services.