Idea takes on Jio, Airtel; launches fresh prepaid pack at Rs 53, Rs 92

After the advent of Reliance Jio, the telecom market changed in a manner like never before. Jio brought multiple benefits that were not only useful for the common man but they also brought down the prices from other telecoms considerably. While Jio continues to show dominance in the segment, another player in the game, Idea Cellular has come out with a new prepaid pack to take on the mighty Reliance Jio and other competitors.

Idea Cellular has brought two new prepaid packs which are priced at Rs 53 and Rs 92. These new prepaid packs are reflected on its official website, that means you can recharge with them now. The prepaid packs are data add-on packs. With a recharge of Rs 53, you will be able to enjoy as much as 3GB of internet data. Meanwhile, if you recharge with Rs 92 then you will be able to enjoy as much as 6GB of internet data. It should be noted that Idea’s prepaid pack only offer data and other for additional services such as voice call and SMS, you will need to pay up more. The validity of these new prepaid packs depends on the user’s existing plan.

These new additions from Idea are targetted at Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. Jio has plans price at Rs 52 and Rs 98, while Airtel’s prepaid plans come with a price tag of Rs 49 and 92. As per jio.com, Rs 52 prepaid pack offers 1.05 GB internet data for 7 days. What is interesting is that the pack offers unlimited voice calls, as well as 70 SMS, are bundled in this pack for a validity of 7 days.

On the other hand, with a recharge of Rs 98, Jio offers 2GB of internet data along with unlimited voice calls & 300 SMS. The validity of this pack is for a whopping 28 days.

With Airtel, a recharge of Rs 49 will fetch you 3GB of 4G data. However, the validity of this pack is mere 1 day. With a recharge of Rs 92, you get a whopping 6GB of internet data for 7 days.