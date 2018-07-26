Idea recharge of Rs 75 launched, offers 1GB data and free calls

Idea has launched a new recharge pack

A day after Vodafone focussed on the entry-level prepaid offerings by introducing the Rs 45 recharge plan, Idea Cellular has launched a new Rs 75 recharge plan that offers low-cost calling, data, and SMS benefits to the customers. The new Idea Rs 75 recharge pack brings capped voice calls, data, and SMS benefits for a validity of 28 days.

The Idea Rs 75 recharge pack comes close on the heels of the multiple under-Rs 100 recharge pack introduced or revised by telcos. The pack offers 300 voice minutes for all the local, STD, and roaming outgoing calls on any network. Additionally, the customers get 1GB data and 100 SMS for the given validity. The customers can buy this recharge pack from the Idea website and MyIdea app.

Talking about the availability of Idea’s new Rs 75 recharge pack, TelecomTalk says that it is available only in 4G circles including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. However, we could see this pack available to purchase in the Delhi-NCR region. It’s available on both website and app.

This pack is a head-on counter offered by Idea to the recently launched plans by Vodafone, Airtel, Jio, and BSNL. Vodafone launched the Rs 47 recharge pack that gives 125 minutes of voice calls, 500MB of data, and 50 SMSes for a validity of 28 days. Jio, on the other hand, offers 1GB data, unlimited calls and 50 SMSes for 28 days, however, it’s only available to Jio Phone customers. There is another pack worth Rs 98 that gives 2GB of data, unlimited calls, and 300 SMSes for 28 days. Airtel also offers similar benefits at Rs 99, giving 2GB data, unlimited calls (with daily and weekly limits), and SMSes for 28 days. BSNL, too, offers 1.5GB data for 28 days, albeit any voice benefits.