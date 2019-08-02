Idea now offers cashback, extra data on every recharge: Check how you can avail benefits

There is no minimum amount of recharge that is required but offers will vary according to the amount of the recharge.

Idea has launched ‘Har Recharge Pe Extra’ offer for its customers. The offer is for prepaid users who will be promised cashback, more data and unlimited calls, etc on every recharge. Prepaid customers of Idea will get an SMS within 72 hours of their recharge. There is no minimum amount of recharge that is required but offers will vary according to the amount of the recharge. But, the rewards will vary because if the customer recharges their phone for a higher price then they will get higher rewards as well.

To claim their rewards, Idea customers will have to dial *999# or use the My Idea app to redeem their rewards. After selecting the reward it will be added to the customer’s account. Idea customers across the country will be able to avail this offer. The offer will be valid until the first week of September. It is important to note that customers will have to redeem their offer within 72 hours of their recharge or else it will expire. Customers can recharge their phone through Idea website, Idea app or from a local vendor in their area.

Earlier in the month, Vodafone had announced ‘Har recharge pe Inaam Offer’ which was similar to the scheme that Idea has come out with. Vodafone had launched this offer for their prepaid customers only.

In August 2018, Vodafone received the green signal from National Company Law Tribunal for a merger with Idea. The company had successfully completed the merger on 31st August 2018. This merger went on to create the largest telecom company in India in terms of subscribers as well as revenue.

It will be interesting to see how Reliance Jio and Airtel will react to this offer.