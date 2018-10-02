Idea launches three new 1.5GB data, voice recharge packs to counter Jio

Idea has launched new recharge packs for prepaid customers

Idea Cellular has launched three new recharges for its prepaid customers in India. The three packs come close on the heels of several other tariff plans that Idea, as well as Vodafone, have been actively releasing after their merger. The three new packs come in Rs 209, Rs 479, and Rs 529 denominations. All three packs come with 1.5GB daily data except for their validities that make up for the difference in their pricing.

The Idea Rs 209 recharge pack offers 1.5GB data per day for a validity of 28 days over and above the unlimited local, STD, and outgoing roaming calls and 100 SMSes per day, as per a report by Telecom Talk. The Rs 479 recharge pack brings the similar data benefit for 84 days, along with the unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. Finally, the Idea Rs 529 recharge pack gives the customers the same benefits for 90 days.

The new Idea recharge packs are valid in all circles, as per Telecom Talk. However, we couldn’t find any of the recharge packs available in the Delhi-NCR circle. The pricing of these new packs is similar to the recharges introduced by Vodafone recently, which seems like a move to unify all the recharge packs.

As with other Idea recharge packs, the unlimited calling comes with daily and weekly limits. A customer can make consume 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week, post which the calls will be charged as per standard rates. Also, a caller can only dial 100 unique numbers within the validity of the recharge pack.

Idea recently announced a new Rs 149 recharge pack for the prepaid customers to take on Jio and other incumbents by offering more data value. The Rs 149 recharge pack offers 33GB data for 28 days over and above unlimited calls and SMS benefits. However, the daily data limit is not known. It’s available in select circles including Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Kerala, and a few others.