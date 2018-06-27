Idea launches new plan – From unlimited calls to free caller tune, check what all you can avail

The customers can subscribe to this plan by visiting the Idea website and entering their number to see the best offers

Idea has launched a new prepaid recharge plan to lure its customers to enjoy some services off the chaotic hustle-bustle over unlimited data and calls. The new pack has been launched by the Aditya Birla-owned telecom company to counter the complimentary services offered by Reliance Jio. Idea has launched a Rs 227 recharge pack that offers the customers free missed call alerts, free caller tunes, unlimited calls, and data benefits among others.

The Idea Rs 227 recharge pack benefits the prepaid customers with 1.4GB data per day for a validity of 28 days, which amounts to a total of 39.4GB data. The customers also get unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls, 100 SMSes per day for the given validity. Idea also allows the subscribers to set caller tunes free of cost while also enjoying the free missed call alert service.

If you separate the additional offerings, this plan is similar to the Idea Rs 199 recharge pack, which is also valid for 28 days. The missed call alert service individually costs Rs 30 per month while the caller tune service is around Rs 15 for 30/45 days, depending on the circle. With this pack, Idea aims to take on Jio, which offers both the services without any extra premium.

The unlimited calls bundled with the Idea Rs 227 recharge pack come with an upper cap of 250 minutes a day or 1,000 minutes a week, which is not the case with Jio. The customers can subscribe to this plan by visiting the Idea website and entering their number to see the best offers. They can alternatively buy the recharge pack on the MyIdea app, available on Android and iOS.