Idea launches new data and calling pack for prepaid customers: Here’s what you get

Idea has introduced a new recharge plan for its prepaid customers. One of the leading telcos in India, Idea now offers unlimited calling and monthly data pack to the customers at Rs 149. The Idea Rs 149 prepaid recharge comes with unlimited calling to local and STD numbers, in addition to roaming outgoing calls. There are data and SMS benefits too that come alongside.

The Idea prepaid customers will get 1GB data under the Rs 149 pack along with daily 100 SMSes. The 1GB data given to the customers is for 21 days, which is also the duration of validity of the Idea Rs 149 prepaid recharge. While the pack does not mention any restrictions on calls under the pack, the Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack is also likely to have a cap of 250 minutes daily and 1,000 minutes weekly calls.

The customers can visit the Idea website to make the recharge. All they need to do is to enter the mobile number to check if the pack is available for the inputted number. If the plan is available, the customers can select it and proceed with the payments page. Alternatively, the customers can also subscribe to the Rs 149 prepaid recharge pack via the MyIdea app on both Android and iOS platforms.

Idea recently expanded its VoLTE programme in 15 more circles pan India. The company is offering 30GB data to the customers who will make their first VoLTE call on the Idea network. The Idea VoLTE covered circles include Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh East, Uttar Pradesh West, Bihar and Jharkhand, Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.