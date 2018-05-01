Idea is giving away 10GB free data to new VoLTE users; here’s how to avail

Idea is also providing the initial users under this programme 10GB of free data when they make the first VoLTE call. (Source: Reuters)

Idea Cellular has announced that it will begin rolling out its Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services for its users starting tomorrow, May 2. The telco is piloting the VoLTE programme with six circles where the Idea subscribers will be able to migrate from regular calling network to VoLTE network that offers clearer voice with less noise and interruptions. Idea is also providing the initial users under this programme 10GB of free data when they make the first VoLTE call.

The VoLTE calling technology was introduced in India by Reliance Jio, which wholly relies on the 4G network to offer its Internet and calling services. Soon after the VoLTE services began gaining pace in India, incumbents including Airtel and Vodafone jumped the bandwagon to push out their VoLTE services to the users. While both the telcos are yet to properly roll out the VoLTE service across India, Idea Cellular has now spruced up its infrastructure to bring VoLTE calling facility to its users.

Idea is also complementing the new VoLTE users who make their first VoLTE call with 10GB of free data. The data benefit will be credited to the users’ account within 48 hours of making the first VoLTE call from tomorrow. Idea says that the VoLTE calls will be charged as per the existing tariff plan of the user – both prepaid and postpaid. If a user enters a non-4G coverage area, the calls will be switched to 2G and 3G networks with the help of Single Radio Voice Call Continuity technology.

The Idea VoLTE services will initially be available in these circles – Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.

The telco is also partnering mobile phone makers to integrate the VoLTE calling facility on smartphones. Presently, the compatible devices that support Idea VoLTE service are Honor 5C, Honor 6X, Honor 7X, Honor View10, Honor 9 lite, and Honor 9i. Other handsets such as Vivo V7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Pro A5, Galaxy J7 Pro A7, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Xiaomi Redmi 4 will shortly receive an OTA (Over the Air) update enabling VoLTE service on Idea network. Idea has also released a list of supported devices on its website.