Idea has made these big changes in its data, internet offers – What its users must know

Telecom major Idea cellular has decided to do a complete overhaul in their popular postpaid plan. Idea is doing this in order to keep up with the increasing competition in the sector. Nirvana postpaid plans at Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 999 gets the changeover. As a part of the plan, Idea Cellular’s Nirvana offers unlimited local and STD calls; and you also get free incoming calls on roaming as well. Along with the free calling, you get data rollover facility as well. This means that the whatever data that is left at the end of your billing cycle, will be rolled over to next month. However, there is an upper limit on the rollover data, which is up to 200GB. The new revision of the Nirvana postpaid plan can be seen on the official app of Idea, under ‘Offers For You’ tab. However, as of now, the company is yet to update the new plans on its official website.

Idea Nirvana Postpaid 499 plan

Idea Nirvana postpaid plan worth Rs 499 now fetches you 40GB internet data. This internet data can be carried forward to next month’s billing cycle with up to 200GB. It is interesting to see that there is no capping on the daily limit. As with every other plan on the list, this Rs. 499 plan offers gets you unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls and you get 100 SMS every day. Previously, this Idea Nirvana Postpaid 499 plan offered only 30GB of internet data.

Idea Nirvana Postpaid 699 plan

Idea Nirvana Postpaid 699 Plan gets you 50GB of internet data, which is 5GB more than what it earlier offered. The data can be carried to next month’s billing cycle up to 200GB. Once you subscribe to this plan, you will get unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls and you will also get 100 SMS every day.

Idea Nirvana Postpaid 999 plan

With Idea Nirvana Postpaid 999 plan, you get unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calling benefits. But when it comes to data benefits, you will get up to 80GB of internet data. Previously, with this plan, you would get 70GB of internet data. You get the same data rollover in next month’s billing cycle is up to 200GB. You will also get the same 100 SMS every day is under this plan as well.

Idea Nirvana Postpaid Other Benefits

Other than these calling internet data and SMS benefits with these plans, you will get free access to Idea Music, Idea Movies, and Idea Games for a year. This Idea Nirvana postpaid plan offers 4 to 12 months of a magazine subscription as well.