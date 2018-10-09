Idea customers in Kolkata can now use 4G services with 10GB free data: How to avail

Idea customers can now enjoy 4G services in Kolkata (Source: Reuters)

Vodafone Idea has announced the rollout of 4G services across Kolkata in the build-up to Pujo, the auspicious festival celebrated merrily across West Bengal and other states. The rollout is a part of the cellular network expansion after Vodafone and Idea Cellular announced their merger earlier this year. The Idea customers in Kolkata will be able to use 4G services facilitated by Vodafone’s 4G presence in the region. The company is also offering a complimentary benefit of 10GB data to the customers.

The free 10GB data will be available to the Idea customers in the Kolkata circle on switching to the 4G network. It will be valid for 7 days for all the customers from the date of activation, the company said in a release. The free data offer will be available to redeem till October 20 to all the Idea customers. After switching to 4G network, the customers can dial the USSD code *800*45# to get the free data of 10GB. Needless to say, the customer should have a compatible 4G smartphone.

The customers who do not have a 4G SIM card can get the same from visiting company outlets in the city to ease the rollout of 4G services. This comes as a competition to the rivals Airtel and Reliance Jio who have had their presence in the 4G domain in the region for quite a while. Vodafone Idea Ltd also recently started unifying the tariff packs so as to offer standard recharge packs to both Vodafone and Idea customers.

Commenting on the rollout of 4G services, Shivan Bhargava, Circle Head – Kolkata and RoB, Vodafone Idea Ltd, said, “We are delighted to extend our world class 4G services to over 3.1 million Idea customers in Kolkata, fulfilling their ever-increasing infotainment needs with a Free 10 GB Data offer, during the auspicious occasion of Durgo Pujo. Additionally, with nearly 1200 sites on ICR in Rest of West Bengal circle, Idea users in the state will enjoy unmatched 4G coverage and seamless data experience.”