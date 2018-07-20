Idea announces a new recharge plan for long-term users

Idea has fired fresh salvo against Airtel, Jio

Idea has announced a new prepaid plan after facing a stiff competition from Jio, Airtel, and BSNL. The new Idea prepaid recharge is for the long-term customers. Idea Rs 595 prepaid recharge comes with a fixed data cap, unlimited calls, and SMS benefits for a validity of 112 days. The plan comes soon after Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL upped the data offerings and other benefits.

The Idea Rs 595 recharge plan is applicable in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Assam circle, reports TelecomTalk. However, the report further mentions that the plan is available in other major circles.

Idea Rs 595 recharge plan comes with fixed data caps for the entire validity. The customers get 10GB data with no daily, weekly, or monthly limits. The customers will be charged 4p per 10KB after the exhaustion of the given data. In addition, the pack brings unlimited calls to local and national numbers in all circles. The customers can also make roaming outgoing calls.

However, the calls are restricted to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes a week. Exceeding this limit will see call charges of 1 paisa per minute, even if the pack hasn’t expired. Also, if the customer makes calls to more than 100 unique numbers during seven consecutive days, the charge of one paisa per second will be levied.

This recharge plan comes as a belated response to the tariff war enraged by Airtel, Jio, BSNL, and Vodafone, which is going to merge with the company. Idea’s merger with Vodafone will create an entity with way more users than that of any other telco presently.